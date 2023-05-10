Marvel Previews Epic Spider-Man Story in "Monumental" New Issue

This week sees the release of a major moment in the Spider-Man franchise. Marvel Comics will published Amazing Spider-Man #25 (legacy #919) which they're already billing as an "oversized and monumental 25th issue." Writer Zeb Wells and artist John Romita Jr. have been building to this moment ever since their run on the wall-crawler began, and the question of "What did Peter do?" was first asked. With the issue set to be released this week, Marvel has released a first-look at the opening pages of the issue, along with its variant covers, all of which you can find below.

Though this week's issue is being billed as such, it's actually the first of a two-part storyline. Marvel previously quickly aligned the connectivity between Amazing Spider-Man #25 and Amazing Spider-Man #26. The covers for the two align with a sentence beginning on the cover for #25, reading "The Truth Revealed..." Issue #26 concludes the line with, "... But At What Cost?" Fans are so close to seeing the trusth.

Amazing Spider-Man #25

Written by: Zeb Wells, Rainbow Rowell

Art by: Kaare Andrews, Alvaro López, John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz

Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz

Page Count: 52 Pages

Release Date: May 10, 2023