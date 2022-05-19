Marvel Reveals Ms Marvel's Actual Powers In New TV Show

✖

Marvel has revealed Ms. Marvel's actual powers in the upcoming Disney+ series. USA Today premiered a new featurette on the young hero. There's a lot of fun moments in the clip. But, what might draw more attention than anything is the fact that Ms. Marvel's powers are the "ability to manifest light." From the moment the first whispers about her powers getting changed hit the Internet, people have been looking for an explanation of exactly what was going on with this Disney+ show. Both Kevin Feige and the series creators have established that they went in a different direction to help strengthen her ties to Captain Marvel. After all, Kamala Khan's next big adventure in the MCU after Ms. Marvel will be The Marvels with her hero. So, with these light based powers, it will be interesting to see how the fandom reacts once the first episode of the series is upon us.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, series creator Sana Amanat said that the power swap were "the right move." A lot of people were upset when the merch began trickling out. But, the entire creative team argues that the changes will all make sense once people see the show.

"Obviously, so much of the show is an adaptation, and we thought it was important to make sure that her powers are linking to larger stories in the Marvel universe. We wanted to make sure there is a little bit more story to tell after this series," Amanat said. "Obviously, she goes into The Marvels. The powers do look different, which is very controversial. I know people are like, "How dare you change the powers!" I know people are upset about it, but as someone who's probably one of the closest people to this character from the inception, and having spoken to Willow about this as well, I think Willow and I have always felt that this made sense. This was the right move because there are bigger stories to tell."

"It's really fun to give Kamala different kinds of powers that feel big in scope and cinematic in a different way. We can do a lot of fun things with her. I don't want to spoil too much about how she uses her powers, but they're fun and bouncy. At the same point, the essence of what the powers are in the comics is there, both from a metaphorical standpoint and from a visual standpoint," she added. "We're doing the embiggened fist. We're doing the elements that make her feel and look kind of crazy, but also really cool. I think it's going to be familiar to people, but at the same time, different in a fresh and unique way."

