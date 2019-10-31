Marvel Reveals Mysterious Ability For Venom’s Son

Absolute Carnage has brought about several interesting scenarios, but its latest revelation had nothing to do with Eddie Brock, Cletus Kasaday, or any of the Marvel heroes you might expect. Instead, we learned something that has the potential to be huge about Eddie's son Dylan, who is just trying to survive this whole ordeal. Along the way, he's been through quite a bit, but Venom, Spider-Man, and other heroes have managed to keep him safe from Carnage. After all hell breaks loose at Maker's lab though, Dylan is looking for help and finds Sleeper in Venom #19, who offers to help Dylan and in turn, help his father. Sleeper tells Dylan they must help their family and asks if he's ready to join the fight. Dylan says yes and that's when things go a very unexpected way.

Spoilers incoming by the way for Venom #19 and Absolute Carnage, so if you haven't read the issue yet you've been warned. At that point, Sleeper starts to merge with Dylan, but when Dylan goes to speak he is all a sudden speaking a different language. What happens next will surprise everyone, as Sleeper yells "get away from me!" and leaves Dylan.

Sleeper says "you mind...I sensed...never felt anything like that...Dylan...what are you?"

Dylan is just as confused, saying "I...I don't know...

Later when Dylan and Eddie are reunited, Sleeper vows to protect Dylan at all costs and says he will be by his side from here on out, but asks one thing from him, and that's to tell Eddie what he really is.

So, the question is what does that mean? Is Dylan somehow connected to Knull? Is he just connected to the hivemind because he's Eddie's son? Is he something else entirely? We aren't sure, but we do know we want to find out.

You can find the spoiler images above. Venom #19 is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Iban Coello, and the official description can be found below.

"ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TIE-IN! A FAMILY AFFAIR! As Carnage rules and chaos reigns, the symbiotic offspring of VENOM make their presence known by hunting Eddie Brock's son Dylan! But there's more to Dylan than Venom, Carnage, or even The Maker understand – and once they learn the truth, nothing will be the same!"

Venom #19 is in comic stores now.

What did you think of the issue? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!