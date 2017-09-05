Marvel’s Runaways Reveals New Logo, Cast Photo

Today has been a busy one for Marvel fans. Not only did Netflix drop a full, in-depth trailer for The Defenders, but Hulu came in to steal the site's thunder with an update on Marvel's Runaways. The series debuted a first-look reel online before turning its Twitter account on the world. And, not too long ago, the social media page shared the show's update logo and cast photo with its followers.

"Where's a velociraptor emojo when you need it?" the Twitter account captioned its latest photo. The picture is a cast image which shows the series' main characters. Leads such as Alex Wilder, Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, and more can be seen in the photo below.

As for the series' logo, the sleek design should be familiar to comic fans. The blocky text is a variation of the Runaways logo which accompanies Marvel's comic run.

Earlier today, it was also announced that Hulu had picked up the show for a complete first season. The news broke at Hulu's Up Front panel, and fans are excited to see the site is confident about the product. Production on the show's pilot episode began back in February under the working title "Rugrats." Filming ended on March 3rd, and fans seem impressed with what footage they've seen of Marvel's Runaways so far.

You can read up on the show's synopsis below:

"Runaways follows a group of six teenagers in the Marvel universe - Nico Minoru, Karolina Dean, Molly Hayes, Chase Stein, Alex Wilder, and Gertrude Yorkes - who discover that their parents are secretly members of a supervillain cabal called The Pride. After deciding they're no longer safe in their own homes, the kids go on the run. In the midst of hiding from their elders, the teens learn about themselves and become a family of their own."

"Marvel's Runaways" is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage ("THE O.C.," "GOSSIP GIRL") along with Marvel's Head of Television, Jeph Loeb ("Marvel's Luke Cage," "Marvel's Iron Fist") and Jim Chory ("Marvel's Daredevil," "Marvel's Jessica Jones.") Fake Empire's Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel's Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

