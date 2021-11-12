On Friday, Marvel’s facelift in its Disney+ section continued. First, the section changed its banner from the classic Avengers team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to include Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Black Panther, Wanda Maximoff, Captain Marvel, Black Widow, Thor, Loki, Shang-Chi, and others. Then, some new sub-sections were discovered. Not only are the new lines under the Marvel umbrella for the upcoming Hawkeye release and Phase Four titles but there is now a “Spider-Verse” section. It’s, of course, an interesting move as Marvel Studios and Sony gear up to release Spider-Man: No Way Home next month. The exact time and date of the section being added is not clear but it began making rounds and drumming up a buzz on social media on Friday.

The Spider-Verse section includes 16 titles, three of which are live-action films. Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame are available on the streaming service while Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home are not available on Disney+ due to having separate streaming rights in place as they are distributed by Sony Pictures rather than Disney. The other titles are all animated shows, including a couple of Spider-Man cartoons, Spider-Woman, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Spider-Man Unlimited, and more.

The section can be seen in the screenshot below. It is in a tweet from ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero.

For Disney+ Day on November 12, 2021, the streaming service is dropping announcements and special preview contents online and for subscribers. Perhaps a new Spider-Man title is on the way or Homecoming and Far From Home will be made available? As it stands, Sony’s most recent streaming deal has been with Netflix and there has been no clear indication that such films will be coming to Disney+ in the immediate future. Until the day progresses, any reason for the new section other than a place for Disney’s Spider-Man content anybody’s guess. Still, many fans will inevitably look into the addition of a Spider-Verse tab as an indication of a multiverse story relating to Spider-Man as being inbound.

Earlier on Friday, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was made available on Disney+ for no additional cost to subscribers. It came with an IMAX Enhanced viewing option, with the same option being added to a number of previous Marvel Studios films available on Disney+. Throughout the day, first looks at several upcoming Disney+ shows will be revealed, as well as news and announcements.

Are you excited to see a Spider-Verse tab on Disney+'s Marvel section? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!