Marvel Star Evangeline Lilly Writes Touching Tribute to Stan Lee

Since the tragic news broke on Monday that Marvel icon Stan Lee had passed away at the age of 95, the outpouring of love from everyone who knew him has been never-ending. Anyone involved with Marvel, from creators to actors, has shared their messages of love and gratitude to Lee across all of social media. However, Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly went even deeper than an Instagram post when talking about the man who helped create her on-screen character, Janet van Dyne.

Lilly wrote a letter to the late creator that was published in The Hollywood Reporter, thanking him for his contributions not only to her corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the world as a whole.

Her piece started with a quote from Hunter S. Thompson that pretty much sums up the life of Stan Lee, who was always known for making the most of every situation. It goes, “Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arrive safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, chocolate in one hand, wine i the other, body thoroughly worn-out and screaming ‘WooHoo, What a Ride!’”

As she continued, Lilly said that she often observed Lee at comic conventions, and that he had the kind of personality that was infectious to everyone around him.

“I didn’t truly know Stan Lee,” she wrote. “I typically connected with him at comic conventions where I would find myself utterly worn-out and growing ragged or weary. It was usually around that time in the day that I would hear a stir in the crowd, and then watch a true rock star electrify thousands of awaiting fans with the wave of his exuberant, 95-year-old hand. He delighted me every time. ‘How does he have more energy at 95 than I do at 39?’ I would ask myself.”

Lilly also noted that Lee “liked to be alive,” and that being around him made life feel even better for you. “It seemed, with Stan, there wasn’t enough time in life for strangers – everyone was a friend.”

To wrap things up, Lilly called Lee an inspiration, and shared her hope that his legacy would live on in all of us for years to come.

“At a time when the world feels so tragic, I hope Stan’s life and legacy will remind us, today, of the wonders and the hope that still exists among, and within, us. I want to keep telling Stan’s stories because I want to keep that spirit alive with him as I carry on angling to “skid in sideways” to my bitter end with as much zeal and panache as Stan managed to. He is an inspiration to me. Live on, Stan. Legends never die.”

You can read Evangeline Lilly’s full letter to Stan Lee here.