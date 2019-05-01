Marvel Studios Has Made Five of the Ten Highest Grossing Films of All Time

Now that Avengers: Endgame is the tenth highest-grossing film of all time, it’s official — Marvel Studios has produced half of the films on the list. As fate would have it, the Burbank-based studio has yet to crack the top three with their highest-ranked film being Avengers: Infinity War at #4 with a worldwide gross over $2.048 billion.

Conveniently enough, three of the remaining four films are in the Avengers franchise. The Avengers ($1.518b) is #6 while Avengers: Age of Ultron ( $1.405b) is #8 and Avengers: Endgame ($1.342b) is #10. The Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther is the last Marvel flick in the top ten of highest grossing films worldwide, tallying a global total of $1.346b at the box office.

It’s all but guaranteed Endgame will overtake Black Panther with today’s box office, just trailing $4.2 million as of this writing. Should the movie keep up its strong run, it’s entirely possible to bump up near The Avengers after its second weekend in theaters.

Looking outside of the top ten, Marvel only has two additional flicks that have grossed over the $1b benchmark — Iron Man 3 ($1.214, #18 WW) and Captain Marvel ($1.111b, #24 WW). Though it’s been in theaters for nearly two months, Captain Marvel has started trending upwards again, thanks to still remaining in theaters as Endgame was released. In fact, this past weekend was the first time ever that Marvel Studios had had both the #1 and #2 movies in one weekend.

As a whole, Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe is on the verge of breaking the $20b benchmark worldwide, something no franchise has done before.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

How many times did you see Endgame opening weekend? Let us know you thoughts in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

