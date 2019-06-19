Marvel Studios Kevin Feige Addresses Comic-Con and D23: “We Find a Way to Give a Spin to Make Each One Unique”

With Avengers: Endgame‘s impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans are eager to learn what is coming next. San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 convention are both on the horizon. Marvel Studios content will be a part of Disney’s film presentation at D23, but Marvel’s San Diego plans remain uncertain.

ComicBook.com spoke to Kevin Feige at the Spider-Man: Far From Home premiere. While he’d only speak in hypotheticals, he did tease that, should Marvel Studios attended both events, the two presentations would have different flavors to them. “We’ve done it, I think, at least twice already where we’ve done both,” Feige said, “and if we do both this year we find a way to divvy it up or to do it to give a spin to make each one unique.”

Fans most want to know what the upcoming Marvel Studios Phase 4 film schedule will look like. The Black Widow movie is already filming, and there are known plans for Black Panther and Doctor Strange sequels and the cinematic debuts of The Eternals and Shang-Chi.

Feige also revealed to ComicBook.com that Avengers: Endgame will return to theaters next weekend with new footage. “We are doing that,” Feige said. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Endgame‘s worldwide box office total is now $2.742 billion, putting it within $50 million of catching Avatar‘s $2.788 to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Avengers: Endgame already passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios after the film’s record-breaking opening weekend. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.