Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige Confirmed To Talk About Future MCU Releases At CCXP

There might be some big Marvel Cinematic Universe news on the way this week as Marvel’s chief creative officer Kevin Feige is officially headed down to Brazil to represent Marvel Studios during a panel at CCXP. Feige recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney’s D23 Expo where the entire slate for 2020 and 2021 was revealed. Feige revealed both movie titles and Disney+ shows. With eight release dates for 2022 and 2023 having been revealed (ComicBook.com has a good idea of what the titles might be), it’s possible Feige looks further into the future.

It’s also likely that Feige tees up footage from Black Widow, the next movie on Marvel Studios’ release schedule. The official trailer should be online next week. Footage from the upcoming Eternals movie is also a possibility, as well as the first Marvel show headed to Disney+, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Omelette, the team behind CCXP, promised online that Feige will address the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe next week.

PODE COMEMORAR! Kevin Feige, presidente e chefe criativo do Marvel Studios, é confirmado no sábado (7) da #CCXP19 para falar sobre os futuros lançamentos do MCU! https://t.co/iTwwTqRGz0 pic.twitter.com/M7FSezadVT — omelete (@omelete) November 29, 2019

“Kevin Feige, president and chief creative officer of Marvel Studios, is confirmed on Saturday [December 7] from CCXP19 to talk about upcoming MCU releases,” Omelette’s tweet above translates to.

Feige has plenty to talk about if he doesn’t end up announcing new titles. Filled out casts for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and several other titles would be welcome news for fans. Above all, footage from the upcoming movies will be the most pleasing, and ComicBook.com will have detailed descriptions of everything shown at CCXP’s Marvel Studios panel as soon as it is revealed.

Keep your eyes out for more Marvel Studios news all week long!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.