Marvel Studios Phase 4 Plans to Be Revealed at D23

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is mostly a mystery at this point, with Avengers: Endgame leaving the entire continuity in flux. There have been reports and rumors all over about what the next slate of Marvel Studios films will contain, but nothing official has yet to be revealed. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like we’ll have to wait much longer to get a real confirmation. Disney has announced its schedule for this year’s D23 expo, and Marvel is set to drop some news.

D23 unveiled the full schedule on Thursday afternoon, and it looks like Saturday, August 24th will be totally dedicated to the film division of Disney. The write-up about the presentations confirms that this will include Walt Disney live-action films, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel Studios.

Here’s the official description about the day’s events:

“The Walt Disney Studios will present a behind-the-scenes look at its blockbuster collection of upcoming films on Saturday, August 24, at 10 a.m. Fans will see what’s on the drawing board for the acclaimed filmmakers at Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios and get a peek at the exciting slate of live-action projects, from Disney to Marvel Studios to Star Wars. As always, attendees will be treated to exclusive footage, special guest appearances, and more!”

If D23 is truly going to act as the launching point for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s likely that the studio won’t make any massive slate announcements at San Diego Comic Con, which takes place just a month earlier.

If any announcements about the MCU’s future on the Disney+ streaming platform are going to be made, they will occur on Friday, August 23rd. During that presentation, Disney will show off all sorts of programming expected to launch on platform, including The Mandalorian, Lady and the Tramp, and High School Musical: The Musical.

