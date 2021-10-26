Avengers: Endgame Directors the Russo Brothers Tease Marvel Studios Return

Joe and Anthony Russo are Marvel Studios’ most successful directors and someday, the stars might align just right and allow for their return to the House of Ideas. The brothers have directed four of the outfit’s most popular (and commercially successful) feature films, and a recent book giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at all things Marvel Studios suggests the duo will return to the Burbank lot before too long.

In the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s noted the Russos “softly retired” from the MCU after Endgame largely to make films under their own banner (AGBO). That said, the book adds that “there’s an expectation that someday they’ll work with Marvel Studios again.”

But why’s that, exactly? Joe Russo says the Kevin Feige-led outfit is made up of the best collaborators they’ve had in Hollywood.

“We laugh a lot, and that’s really important,” Joe says in the book. “We all have a very similar sense of humor, and we spent a lot of time making jokes with each other and enjoying eahc other’s company during very long, difficult hours—whether in the story room, on set, or in the edit room. Everyone’s very supportive and encouraging of one another. You can’t undertake something as significant as the two most expensive movies ever made, back-to-back, without that kind of environment. You just wouldn’t survive. There’s no other way through it than with warmth and laughter.”

Anthony adds another reason the brothers love the studio is because of its commitment to the comic book source material.

“It starts with their very specific passion for the material,” he says. “That’s a big part of it. Because the connectivity they have between what they do, what they say, what they think, and the actual work—it’s all in synchronicity. It’s all connected. For as hard as these movies were to make, the process with them could not have been easier.”

All four of the Russo Brothers movies — Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame — are now streaming on Disney+.

