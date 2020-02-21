Marvel Releases Sword Master Trailer

Sword Master has carved a path into fan’s hearts ever since War of the Realms, going on to carry his own ongoing series. Now fans can find a perfect hopping on point with Sword Master Vol. 1: War of the Ancients. Not only is Marvel bringing the series to trade, but they are celebrating the release with a brand new trailer, which you can see in the video above. The trailer gives an excellent recap of the book’s premise, which is tied to Clan Masters banding together to stop a powerful evil, though Lin Lie is not exactly a warrior or a hero when we meet him. The character evolves and grows quite a bit once he finds the ancient sword, and gets quite an education on what having that sword means for him and the world.

“Fans of classic Marvel super heroes will like SWORD MASTER because there’s lots of cool action, a charming cast of characters, and the classic theme of with great power comes great responsibility,” says Editor Mark Paniccia.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We wanted to go to the best creators that China had to offer, Shuizhu and Gunji,” says Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulkski. “So they can bring authentic real stories of the country that they live in, of events they’ve experienced in their lives.”

You can find the official description for Sword Master below, which is written by Shuizhu and Greg Pak, with art by Gunji.

“Mounting threats and mysterious origins! You saw him tear through Fire Goblins in WAR OF THE REALMS with his magic sword! Now learn the origin of Lin Lie — A.K.A. Sword Master, Marvel’s newest Chinese super hero — in the English-language debut of his original series! Haunted by dreams of demons, Lin Lie hunts for his missing archaeologist father, battles a threat from beyond — and awakens his black blade for the first time! But will the weapon prove more bloodthirsty than the demons he fights? Threats mount across the eras as Sword Master faces a mysterious warrior woman in our time — and the horrifying Chiyou, god of war, in the far past! But his greatest foe of all may be the sorcerer Baron Mordo! And when Mordo hits the scene, can Doctor Strange be far behind?”

Sword Master Vol. 1: War of the Ancients is in stores now.

Will you be checking out the series? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!