Marvel Television Debuts New Name

Marvel Television is officially a thing of the past. Tucked away in the furthest corners of a press statement from Marvel Tuesday afternoon, it would seem the entity’s new name is Marvel TV Studios, a brand switch that would fall in line with the studio’s new overseers at Marvel Studios.

The release in question announced the cast of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., such as Patton Oswalt as the titular character or Parks and Rec alum Ben Schwartz and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero. After introducing the entire voice ensemble, the release includes a quote from Karim Zreik, credited as the SVP, Original Programming & Production for Marvel TV Studios. Previously, Zreik had filled the same position for Marvel Entertainment, the company — at the time — that included both Marvel’s television and comics output.

“Patton [Oswalt] and Jordan [Blum] have done a phenomenal job in laying the groundwork for this exceptional ensemble, we’re thrilled to include this cast in the Marvel family,” Zreik says of the show.

The inclusion of the television executive is important for a few reasons. First and foremost, it’s one of the first times the television arm of Marvel has included verbiage from an executive other than Jeph Loeb, confirming the ouster of the former television head. It would also seem to confirm previous reports that Zreik would essentially take over for Loeb once all things television were absorbed.

It has yet to be seen if Zriek’s involvement with Marvel TV Studios will continue once Helstrom and the four the Offenders animated shows hit Hulu or if Marvel Studios will use the arm to continue producing new content for broadcast partners like Hulu, FX, ABC, and Freeform.

As recently as the winter TCAs earlier this month, ABC president Karey Burke confirmed she had talked with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige on continuing programming on the broadcast network, though talks have yet to seriously materialize.

