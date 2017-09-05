Thanos Takes Over As Leader Of The Avengers

Thanos has been dethroned, depowered, and cast out, but all that has led him to an unusual place…leading the Avengers.

Spoilers incoming for Thanos #10, so you’ve been warned.

In Thanos #10, fans witness the defeat of several longtime Avengers, including Captain America, Thor, Hercules, Wasp, and Spider-Man by the powerful Abomination. Things look hopeless, that is until a certain Mad Titan makes an appearance, and surprisingly rallies other heroes with an “Avengers Assemble” (via ScreenRant).

Cap refers to them as the cavalry, which includes Thanos, Daredevil, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and Vision. All of them witness Thanos destroying Abomination, with the whole city celebrating his presence.

If you’re confused, you’re not the only one, as Thanos also has a nagging feeling that something isn’t right.

Well, he is right of course. It’s through a conversation with Captain America in front a bevy of camera screens where it finally all clicks for the Mad Titan. It is revealed that Thanos sought out the Three Sisters of Eternity and their residence, the God Quarry in his quest to regain his powers and dethrone his son Thane. The Sisters sent him inside the Quarry, where he found other Gods lining the sides of it. Each one was fully stone, and as it turns out they are all in a place like Thanos.

The Three Sisters offer a life of contentment to these Gods, a construct of reality that can give them a peaceful existence. Through Cap, the sisters offer this to Thanos, a reality where he can be a hero instead of a feared villain. As the memories come back to him, Thanos smiles and laughs.

You might know what happens next.

Yep, it’s Thanos being Thanos, who with his powers restored brings his hands together, crushing Cap’s head as a result. He then walks into the Avengers living quarters and blasts them all away, taking out the entire team in a matter of seconds.

After he reduces the team to dust, he sets out to leave this false reality so he can face down his son Thane. While he is better as a villain, it is interesting to see what could’ve been.

Thanos #10 is written by Jeff Lemire with art by German Peralta and a cover by Mike Deodato Jr. Thanos #10 is in comic shops now.