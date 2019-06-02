Marvel Kills off Another Asgardian

The War of the Realms continues to rage across the Ten Realms of Marvel’s World Tree. In Thor #13, the war claims yet another Asgardian life. SPOILERS for Thor #13 by Jason Aaron and Mike Del Mundo follow.

The War of the Realms has been in the planning for years. Malekith the Accursed, the dark elf sorcerer who is obsessed with war and enemy of Thor, escaped imprisonment, had himself crowned king of the dark elf realm of Svartalfheim. From his place of power, he began making allies throughout the Ten Realms and conquering his enemies. Now the war has found its way to Midgard, the last realm to fall.

Malekith held a key advantage over Thor and his allies. The Bifrost, the rainbow bridge that allowed travel between Asgard and the other realms, was destroyed. Malekith, meanwhile, created his own Black Bifrost from Svartalfheim to carry his forces where they are needed. Cul Borson, the near-forgotten Asgardian god of fear, brother to Odin, and uncle to Thor was sent by Odin to infiltrate Svartalfheim and discover this secret.

He did so and successfully alerted Odin to the existence of the Black Bifrost. With that knowledge, the Asgardians were able to send a strike team to destroy the portal. Meanwhile, Cul made his way to the mine wear Malekith’s slaves are forced to harvest the explosive mushrooms used as weapons by his dark elf troops. Cul finds himself in a position where he can rescue the slaves or escape with his own life, and possibly the means of overthrowing his brother to claim the throne of Asgard for himself.

Cul reflects on his own life, his petty cruelty, his ambition. He comes to a decision: he will die a god:

What do you think of Cul Borson’s death? Let us know what you think in the comments. Thor #13 is on sale now.

