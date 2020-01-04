Marvel Makes Major Change to Thor

Thor is entering a new era. Jason Aaron wrapped his seven-year run writing Thor with the final issues of King Thor. On New Year’s Day, the new Thor #1 debuted. Written by Donny Cates art by Nic Klein and colors by Matt Wilson, the new issue depicts Thor adjusting to his new role as all-father of Asgard. His retirement from heroics is short-lived. Soon, a new adventure drops on his doorstep and brings big changes with it. At the same time, the issue restores Thor to his former self. SPOILERS for Thor #1 by Donny Cates, Nic Klein, and Matt Wilson follow.

During Aaron’s run, Thor became unworthy of wielding Mjolnir. He later faced off against Malekith the Accursed, beginning to the long buildup to 2019’s War of the Realms event. During one of confrontations battles, Malekith severed Thor’s left arm. Since then, Thor has had a series of prosthetics made from Uru metal. As Thor #1 opens, he’s reverted to one of his previous prosthetics, the arm of the Destroyer.

Thor #1 also reveals Thor is becoming restless as the new ruler of Asgard, even in these early days. It’s even taking more effort for him to lift Mjolnir. His retirement doesn’t last long as Galactus comes crashing down on Asgard.

Galactus reveals that something called the Black Winter is coming. Thor summons Galactus’ past heralds to find out more. Silver Surfer tells Thor that the Black Winter is what destroyed the universe that Galactus comes from. As the only being in existence to survive contact with the Black Winter, Galactus is the only hope of stopping it from destroying this reality.

Thor and the heralds plan to revive Galactus and send him on a quest to absorb the unique energy of certain planets Silver Surfer has made note of. These planets will further empower Galactus, giving him a chance of stopping the Black Winter.

Silver Surfer plans to guide Galactus to the planets himself, but Galactus has other plans. He’s foreseen that Thor will be the end of him. As such, he plans to keep Thor close. Thus, he transforms Thor into the Herald of Thunder, restoring Thor’s severed arm in the process.

Are you happy to see Thor with his arm back? Let us know in the comments. Thor #1 is now on sale.

Thor #1

AUG199016

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 01, 2020

SRP: $4.99