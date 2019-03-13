Marvel Teases Major Upgrade for Thor

Thor may be getting something of an upgrade.

Artist Olivier Coipel revealed one of his variant covers for Marvel’s War of the Realms event. The cover shows Thor and a Dora Milaje warrior battling Malektih the Accursed. Fans may notice that Thor has the arm of the Destroyer attached to his own arm.

“My cover of War of the Realms (as conductor Sir Jason Aaron)! The pitch was to have Thor fighting Malekith with a 2nd Marvel hero of my choice; I decided to go with one of those badass Dora Milaje warriors wearing a polar bear cape! …and don’t ask me about the Destroyer’s arm…”

Take a look at the cover in black and white and with colors by Matt Wilson below.

The Destroyer is an enchanted armor, a deadly weapon Odin kept hidden away in Asgard until Loki discovered it. It has, on more than on occasion, proven to be a worthy foe for Thor.

For fans who have been following Jason Aaron’s Thor since it began, seeing Thor with a Destroyer arm may bring back some memories. Aaron’s first story involved Thor’s from three different points in his life – young Thor, Thor the Avengers, and King Thor – teaming up. King Thor then had a Destroyer arm.

Sometime after that team-up, the present day Thor lost his arm in battle against Malekith. He replaced that arm with one forged of Uru metal, the same substance that Mjolnir was forged from. After that arm was destroyed, Thor replaced it with a golden arm (in appearance, though the actual substance it is made from is unrevealed). It seems present Thor may be catching up with his future self in terms of arm replacements.

War of the Realms #1 goes on sale April 3rd.

War of the Realms #1

JAN190870

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Russell Dauterman (CA) Arthur Adams, Matthew Wilson

Asgard. Alfheim. Heven. Jotunheim. Muspelheim. Niffleheim. Nidavellir. Svartalfheim. Vanaheim. All of the Ten Realms have fallen to Malekith and his army except one: Midgard. Home to Thor’s beloved humans. Home to heroes and gods alike. Now, at last, it burns. And Thor won’t even be there to see it.

All hell breaks loose in New York City as Malekith and his allies begin their invasion – and the greatest heroes of the Marvel Universe watch as the Earth falls!

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 03, 2019

SRP: $5.99