Marvel Reveals How Thor Becomes a Herald of Galactus

The new year brings with it some big changes for Marvel’s God of Thunder. Jason Aaron wrapped his long run writing Thor with the final issues of King Thor. On New Year’s Day, Marvel released the new Thor #1. The issue is written by Donny Cates with art by Nic Klein and colors by Matt Wilson. The new issue sees Thor adjusting to his new role as the all-father of Asgard. But he won’t have to get used to that role for long. Soon, adventure comes calling and a new mantle is thrust on Thor’s shoulders. SPOILERS for Thor #1 by Donny Cates, Nic Klein, and Matt Wilson follow.

Jason Aaron’s Thor run ended with Odin stepping down as the leader of Asgard, passing the throne to his son. Thor #1 shows that Thor is already becoming restless even in the early days of his reign. That restlessness seems to be taking a toll as it is becoming harder for him to lift Mjolnir.

His retirement doesn’t last long as Galactus comes crashing down on Asgard. Thor’s first instinct is to attack the world-devourer, but Galactus hasn’t come to consume Asgard. He’s running from something called the Black Winter.

Thor summons Galactus’ past heralds to find out more about this Black Winter. Silver Surfer tells Thor that the Black Winter is what destroyed the universe that preceded their own. That would be the universe that Galactus, then Galan Taa, comes from. As the only being in existence to survive contact with the Black Winter, Galactus is their only hope of stopping the Black Winter from destroying their reality.

Thor and the heralds plan to revive Galactus and send him on a quest to absorb the unique energy of certain planets Silver Surfer has made note of. These planets will further empower Galactus, giving him a chance of stopping the Black Winter.

Silver Surfer plans to guide Galactus to the planets himself, but Galactus has other plans. His most recent brush with the Black Winter revealed that his death will come at Thor’s hands. As such, he plans to keep Thor close. In order to guarantee it, Galactus uses the Power Cosmic to transform Thor into the Herald of Thunder, restoring Thor’s severed arm in the process.

