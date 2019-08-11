Tom Holland Wishes Marvel Co-Star Chris Hemsworth a Happy Birthday

Tom Holland is wishing Chris Hemsworth a happy birthday. Holland plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hemsworth plays Thor. They both appeared in the films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. They also starred together in Ron Howard’s 2015 adventure film In the Heart of the Sea.

It’s that film that Holland throws back to with a photo on Instagram. “Happy birthday you absolute legend. #heartofthesea #skinnydays,” Holland posted on Instagram along with a photo. The “#Skinnydays” hashtag refers to Hemsworth looking smaller than he does has Thor, be it traditional Thor or the “bro Thor” that appeared in most of Avengers: Endgame.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday you absolute legend. #heartofthesea #skinnydays A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Aug 11, 2019 at 4:02am PDT

In addition to his Marvel Studios role, Hemsworth also has appeared in the Star Trek, Ghostbusters, and Men in Black franchises. Having been especially busy since 2016, Hemsworth said in an interview that he’d take it easy for the next year to reconnect with his family.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth told Australia’s Daily Telegraph newspaper. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

At the time, Hemsworth also said he’d love to return as Thor to follow up on the events of Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame. “I’d still love to do more, to be honest,” he said. “And I don’t know what the plan is. I feel like we’ve opened up such a different character. I feel more energized for the possibility of where it could go…But I’ll use that in other places and other characters if it’s the end here.”

Marvel revealed the plan at San Diego Comic-Con. Hemsworth will return for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside co-stars Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Natalie Portman (Jan Foster). The film will see Portman’s Jane Foster lifting Mjolnir to become Thor. The movie is set to begin production in August 2020 and release on November 5, 2021.

