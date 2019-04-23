Marvel Kills One of the X-Men

Another member of the X-Men has fallen. Following the events of “X-Men: Disassembled,” the world believes the most if not all of the X-Men are dead. In truth, the majority of the X-Men have been trapped in Nate Grey’s Age of X-Man universe, but to the world at large, they seem to have vanished without a trace.

A few mutant heroes remain. Cyclops and Wolverine both returned from the dead. In Uncanny X-Men #11, they reunited to let some of their deadliest foes know that that mutants aren’t done yet.

Cyclops believed they were alone, but Wolverine found out where the New Mutant were being kept. Together they mounted a rescue mission to free the Magik’s team — Including Wolfsbane, Strong GUy, Moonstar, and Karma — from the O*N*E. They discovered the team had all been infected by Warlock’s transmode virus. They also found Havok being held at the same facility. Strong Guy sacrificed himself to save the team during the escape.

Since then, Multiple Man has also joined the team. They found Dark Beast who, while being held as the X-Men’s prisoner, managed to free the New Mutants of the transmode virus and transfer Warlock’s consciousness into one of Multiple Man’s dupes. They’ve gone up against the Mutant Liberation Front with Hope Summers shooting Cyclops’ eye out. Now she and Banshee are both on the team as well.

But the team is one less after Uncanny X-Men #16. Wolfsbane chose to leave the team, no longer wanting to live the life of a superhero. The X-Men soldiered on with her, taking on Magneto’s clone, Joseph, and his new Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. Though they win that battle, Moonstar doubles over afterward and proclaims some bad news:

If you’re not familiar with Moonstar’s history, in addition to being a mutant she was also made an Asgardian Valkyrie. She’s been able to sense death ever since. It seems, in this case, the death of her close friend, Wolfsbane, affected her from across a distance. We still don’t know how Wolfsbane died, but answers are likely to follow in Uncanny X-Men #17.

What do you think of Wolfbane’s death? Let us know in the comments. Uncanny X-Men #16 is on sale now.

Uncanny X-Men #16

FEB190915

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Salvador Larroca

Cyclops and the X-Men have set out to save mutantkind…but the Mutant Liberation Front isn’t going to just wait for it to happen! Led by one of the X-Men’s own, the MLF is willing to do whatever it takes to stop mutant oppression…even kill any mutant who stands in their way…

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 17, 2019

SRP: $3.99

—–

