Marvel Explains Venom’s Green Drool And It Is As Gross As You Think

Donny Cates has used his time on Venom to build up the character in some new and fresh ways, but he’s also filled in some gaps that you didn’t even realize were there.

Spoilers incoming for Venom #7, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

During the new issue of Venom Eddie Brock finds himself in the custody of The Maker, who is the Ultimate Universe’s version of Reed Richards. During this interrogation Maker fills in some of the blanks for Eddie, who doesn’t remember how he got here. Maker tells him they’ve been searching for him for three weeks, and he’s been in their custody the last two, but it wasn’t easy to nab him.

Maker describes the night they found him and says that Venom managed to kill four of his men that night, though they managed to get lots of bullets off before they died. That ultimately led to his capture, as Maker reveals they were able to track Venom due to his symbiote’s waste product.

Eddie interrupts him and asks “what?” Maker seems a bit surprised, saying “the…green….liquid you excrete from your mouth? It’s how your symbiote excretes waste when it dissolves foreign matter that enters your body. In this case, hundreds of rounds of bullets. Edward, did …you not know that?”

Eddie balks for a minute and then says “no, yeah, of course, I did”, but he doesn’t cover up the fact that he didn’t very well ultimately.

That’s never been fully explained in Venom books before, and while the goo probably didn’t start out that way (it probably just looked cool on the covers) it makes total sense within the confines of the character.

Venom is written by Donny Cates and drawn by Iban Coello and a cover by Ryan Stegman. The official description is included below.

“THE ABYSS” STARTS HERE! Just when you thought the blockbuster story of the summer couldn’t get any more intense, Donny Cates and special guest artist and Venom veteran IBAN COELLO (VENOMVERSE, VENOMIZED) turn the story on its head AGAIN! But face front, True Believers, because it won’t be dragons and god-hosts and breakneck action this time. No, no. This time Donny and Iban are putting Eddie Brock through an emotional meat grinder the likes of which haven’t been seen in the Marvel Universe ever before!”

Venom #7 is in comic stores now.