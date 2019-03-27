Marvel Releases ‘War of the Realms’ Soundtrack

As Marvel Comics’ next epic event, War of the Realms, approaches, the publisher has released an epic theme song to go along with it. Jimmy Urine of the band Mindless Self Indulgence created the theme with input from War of the Realms writer Jason Aaron. Marvel.com reports that the song was, “Recorded live at the gateway of the Black Bifrost, it’s a song so epic even Surtur sheds a tear when he hears it!” Marvel seems to be leaning into the heavy metal, epic fantasy aspect of War of the Realms with both his song and the announced painted van variant cover. The War of the Realms soundtrack theme is now available to stream. You can find it above.

Aaron is joined by artist Russell Dauterman and colorist Russell Dauterman on War of the Realms. The events leading to War of the Realms have been in motion for years throughout Aaron’s runs writing Thor: God of Thunder, The Mighty Thor, and Thor. The event will star all of Marvel’s top heroes, including Thor, Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Captain Marvel. The event involves Malekiith the Accursed who, after waging war on the other realms of the World Tree, makes Midgard his next target.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The story really begins when that war that’s been brewing for years in the pages of Thor explodes here in Midgard,” Aaron teased in a trailer for the event. “And at that point, it’s bigger than a Thor battle — everyone becomes a part of that battle.”

Editor Will Moss added, “Even though this story involves a lot of moving pieces and elements from the Thor comics and the Avengers comics. It’s something that everyone can just dive into. The War of the Realms is literally the war for everything so all of the players of the Marvel universe have to get involved. You can’t see our characters all get together anywhere else but big, cool stories like this.”

“The inciting incident is when people in Times Square look out the window one day and a portal opens where Frost Giants, Dark Elves, and fire demons come pouring out,” Aaron explained. “That war finally makes it here to New York City and suddenly it’s not just a Thor story anymore it’s an Avengers story, it’s an everybody story.”

Are you excited about War of the Realms? What did you think of the theme song? Let us know in the comments. War of the Realms #1 goes on sale April 3rd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, we’re breaking down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!