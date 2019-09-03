Epic Marvel What If? Fan Art Imagines Captain America as Ghost Rider

Sure, Captain America(Chris Evans) is pretty dang old now, but think back to the days before his time-traveling adventures. Then, take the Super Soldier and imagine him getting possessed by the Spirit of Vengeance essentially becoming the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider. That’s a pretty gnarly thought, right?

In fact, you don’t really have to come up with a picture for the character would look thanks to BossLogic. The fan-favorite fan artist is on a roll, coming up with some pieces for potential fan pitches of what he’d like to see on Marvel Studios’ animated What If…? series on Disney+. Nothing’s too surprising in the art itself — just Cap with his traditional suit (and helmet) with his face on fire.

Prior to the Captain America piece, BossLogic also came up with a live-action look for Ghost Panther (Ghost Rider + Black Panther), and it’s exactly as wicked as it sounds. Thanks to a big panel from Marvel Studios at D23, we finally know a few things about what to expect from What If…? According to studio head Kevin Feige, there will be one episode for every movie released in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, which would seem to confirm the fact fans could anticipate some Spider-Man-related content within.

In addition to Hayley Atwell returning to reprise her role as Peggy Carter, What If…? will also include So far, it’s been announced the following characters will be in What If…: Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Dum Dum Duggan (Neal McDonough), Howard Stark (Dominic Cooper), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Kurt (David Dastmalchian), Dr. Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci), Korg (Taika Waititi), Arnim Zola (Toby Jones), Korath (Djimon Hounsou), Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), Yondu (Michael Rooker), and Taserface (Chris Sullivan).

Black Panther can be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.