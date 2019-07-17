Marvel Kills Off Several X-Men Characters

Today, Marvel released the final issue fo the current Uncanny X-Men run. With writer Matthew Rosenberg at the helm, the X-Men sustained a steady stream of casualties throughout the run. This finale is no different, as several mutants don’t make it out alive. SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #22 follow.

The issue follows up on the penultimate issue’s shocking ending, in which Emma Frost used Cerebro to wipe all knowledge of mutants from human memory. On top of that, Emma made it so that humans don’t even notice when mutants use their powers. But there’s one human who was protected from Emma’s mindwipe, and that’s the mutant-hating General Callahan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Callahan uses his Sentinels, who still have mutant identities stored in their system, to attack the X-Men. Havok is the first to fall, sacrificing himself by going all-out with his powers in order to save Cyclops. Fabien Cortez, the former acolyte of Magneto who can boost other mutants’ powers, is the next to fall, crushed under a Sentinel’s fist.

Warlox — a Madrox dupe infected by the same Transfmode Virus Callahan used to enhance his Sentinels — tries to communicate with the robots. He fails and is killed. Madrox prime soon follows, sacrificing himself as an army of dupes providing human shields for Wolverine’s unsuccessful attempt to close enough to Callahan to end the threat.

All seems lost and Wolverine and Cyclops share their goodbyes, but that’s when the other X-Men who have been trapped in X-Man’s alternate reality reappear. With the calvary finally arriving, the X-Men are able to win the day, but it came at a great cost. As a final act of defiance, Cyclops destroys Emma’s Cerebro machine, restoring humanity’s memory of mutants.

And with that this era of X-Men ends. Next up is Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X, which begins the road to Dawn of X. More news on Dawn of X will break at this week’s San Diego Comic-Con.

What do you think of these deaths in the final issue of Uncanny X-Men? Let us know in the comments. Uncanny X-Men #22 is on sale now.

Uncanny X-Men #22

MAY190899

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Salvador Larroca (CA) Whilce Portacio

It all ends here. This is forever! As Cyclops’ cleanup mission nears its close, all the problems the X-Men face come together. The truth behind the Hellfire Club’s intentions, the culmination of the O.N.E.’s assaults on mutantkind and even the inner struggles within the team… It all ends here. This is forever.

Rated T+

In Shops: Jul 17, 2019

SRP: $4.99