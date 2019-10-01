Marvel’s X-Men Teaser Hints at Trouble With Apocalypse

Marvel today released a new teaser for a Dawn of X X-Men series that suggests there may be trouble in the mutant paradise of Krakoa. The teaser is for Excalibur, the new series from Tini Howard and Marcus To. The book focuses on the team of Betsy Braddock — former known as Psylocke, now taking over the mantle of Captain Britain — Jubilee, Northstar, Rogue, Gambit, and Apocalypse. The teaser shows Apocalypse looking out of a window on Krakoa while some other mutants congregate outside. The teaser reads, “Some mutants are never satisfied…” Whether this is what is going through Apocalypse’s head, or a suggestion that Apocalypse himself is unsatisfied, is open to interpretation.

As Jonathan Hickman’s House of X and Powers of X series have unfolded, there’s been an underlying thread about Apocalypse’s first Horsemen. Apocalypse loved those first Horsemen best but left them behind to guard the gate to another realm after he saved Krakoa from being consumed. Krakoa welcomed Apocalypse back warmly when Apocalypse and other mutant villains agreed to submit to the laws of Krakoa. Should Apocalypse choose to seek out his first Horsemen again, it may be trouble for everyone around him.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Excalibur is the mutant team tasked with considering and protecting mutankind’s place in the multiverse. The opening arc begins with a war in the realm of Otherworld. What role Excalibur will play in that war remains to be seen.

Excalibur is one of six new titles launching as part of the Dawn of X, following up on Hickman’s dual miniseries. The others include X-Men by Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu, Marauders by Gerry Duggan and Matteo Lolli, New Mutants by Hickman, Ed Brisson, and Rod Reis, Fallen Angels by Bryan Edward Hill and Szymon Kudranski, and X-Force by Benjamin Percy and Joshua Cassara.

What do you think this teaser for Excalibur means? Let us know what you think about it in the comments. Excalibur #1 and the other Dawn of X titles launch in October.

Excalibur #1

AUG190856

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

A NEW DAWN IS FORGED!

The Otherworld is rocked by war! It is a new era for mutantkind as a new Captain Britain holds the amulet, fighting for the Kingdom of Avalon with her Excalibur at her side – Rogue, Gambit, Rictor, Jubilee…and Apocalypse.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 30, 2019

Final Orders Due: Oct 07, 2019

SRP: $4.99