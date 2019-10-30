Marvel Releases Trailer for X-Men Spinoff Excalibur

Marvel Comics has released a new trailer for its latest X-Men spinoff, Excalibur. The new Dawn of X series teams writer Tini Howard with artist Marcus To to focus on a team of X-Men exploring the world of magic. “This Excalibur is a new spin on an old favorite. It touches on the worlds of the fantastic and magic and still is rooted in the modern X-Men continuity of the present,” says editor Jordan D. White in the trailer. “Tini is a writer who absolutely impressed us with her work. We sought her out and said, ‘What kind of an X-book do you want to do?’ And she is the one who brought to us, ‘Well I want to do a book that focuses on magic…’ Artist Marcus To, we knew he would fit it perfectly. His style is so clean and beautiful and grand and impressive. He’s absolutely nailing all the fantastical elements. “

Howard says, “We’re taking those amazing things from the original Excalibur, this beautiful fantasy world, the Otherworld and Avalon and the Captain Britain Corps and all of that, and we’re saying, ‘How do the X-Men interact with this from a place of victory instead of loss? What sort of Magic can they make?’ I’ve always been someone who likes to roll some dice and play some games, so I’d be lying if I said that I hadn’t thought of the character as their role within the party. When we were in the room and we decided that we were going to make Betsy Captain Britain it was like, ‘That’s the paladin. That’s our Leader of our team.’ Apocalypse is the big question mark on the team, right? So when we see the new status quo for mutants, we might understand why Apocalypse has even bigger plans than anyone else on the island.”

“And that’s what Excalibur is going to be,” says Marvel editor-in-chief CB Cebulski. “It’s going to be this grand fantasy adventure involving mutants with a cast of character that fans know and expect, but other ones that are complete curveballs. These pages are gorgeous. Excalibur is a book that’s going to jump off the comic book stands, one, because of the beautiful covers by Mahmud Asrar, but two, because this is something you’ve really never seen in an X-Men book before.”

“Which is a world in which they have the space and the freedom to develop their culture,” Howard says, “to learn magic and art, and to make these things that mutantkind has never seen before. And not only do they get to revel in it, the rest of the world has to deal with it”

What do you think of the Excalibur trailer? Let us know in the comments. Excalibur #1 is on sale now.

Excalibur #1

AUG190856

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

A NEW DAWN IS FORGED!

The Otherworld is rocked by war! It is a new era for mutantkind as a new Captain Britain holds the amulet, fighting for the Kingdom of Avalon with her Excalibur at her side – Rogue, Gambit, Rictor, Jubilee…and Apocalypse.

Rated T+

In Shops: Oct 30, 2019

SRP: $4.99