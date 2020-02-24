Marvel’s X-Men Writer Shares Mutant Propaganda

Marvel X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman is having a little fun with some “propaganda” for the new mutant nation of Krakoa. The new nation is shaking up the status quo. Hickman combined Phil Noto‘s House of X #1 variant cover with the Krakoan language from within the pages of House of X for a fun bit. The piece shows Jean Grey and the message, translated, reads “Free thighs for a free people.” The joke is a reference to Jean Grey returning to her classic Marvel Girl costume from the 1960s, which includes a skirt, as opposed to the full bodysuits she’s worn since the 1980s. “This Krakoan propaganda is getting a little heavy-handed,” Hickman quipped, along with an apology to Noto. You can take a look below.

Hickman’s dual miniseries, House of X and Powers of X, are approaching their end. They will lead into the Dawn of X relaunch of the X-Men line, with Hickman writing the flagship title. Marvel released a trailer for this new era of X-Men.

“House of X and Powers of X lay the groundwork for a whole new world of X-Men stories for years to come, and the Dawn of X books are the promise of that new world come to life,” said X-Men Senior Editor Jordan D. White. “They are the start of the new era that will change how we think of the X-Men and the kinds of stories we tell with them. It all begins here.”

This Krakoan propaganda is getting a little heavy-handed. pic.twitter.com/WETe0OzbHj — Jonathan Hickman (@JHickman) September 24, 2019

These new series are said to kick off the first phase of Jonathan Hickman‘s massive multi-year plan for the X-Men, redefining the characters and franchise for a new era. They are said to be perfect jumping-on points for new and long-time X-Men fans. And this is only the beginning.

“At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” Hickman told ComicBook.com in an interview. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book. Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those.”

