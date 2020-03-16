Marvel Brings Back a Classic X-Men Villain in New Mutants

It has been a wild time for the New Mutants. Almost immediately after taking up residence on the new nation of Krakoa, Sunspot led the original New Mutants into deep space for interstellar shenanigans. They’ve since returned, but in the meantime, Boom Boom and some of the other young mutants have been getting into trouble of their own. They’re not stopping now, but the trouble they’ve stepped into this time around requires them to seek assistance from an unexpected source, one of the X-Men‘s least-loved enemies. SPOILERS for New Mutants #9 by Ed Brisson, Flaviano, and Carlos Lopez follow.

Krakoa is open to all mutants. Gates to the island have been in countries around the world, but not all countries acknowledge the mutants’ right to go through them or any other mutant rights. One of those countries is Carnelia, where a new mutant just manifested. Boom-Boom decides to take matters into her own hands and go help the new mutants without anyone’s permission. She brings Magma, Karma, Chamber, and Mirage with her.

What they find is beyond what they were prepared to handle. This new, young mutant is warping reality around her. Karma tries to reach into her mind, but she succumbs to the effects of the young mutant’s powers. Chamber tries to break their connection, but he’s taken as well. Magma jumps in to help but is also taken.

Realizing they’re out of their depth, Boom Boom and Mirage return to Krakoa and pay a visit to and old X-Men enemy. They go looking for Wildside.

Wildside isn’t the best known X-Men villain, but he’s well-suited to the task at hand. Wildside, aka Richard Gill, has long been a member of the Mutant Liberation Front or MLF, the mutant terrorist group that once served Stryfe. He and his teammates came to Krakoa when Professor X offered all mutant villains amnesty.

Besides being physically enhanced agility and reflexes, as well as claws, Wildside has hallucinatory powers. It seems the New Mutants want to use Wildside’s powers to shut down this young mutant.

