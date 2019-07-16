Marvel Teases Big X-Men Announcement at Comic-Con

The Dawn of X us upon us. Marvel is teasing big X-Men announcements to be made at the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 20th. Marvel’s tease didn’t reveal any details, only saying “All Will Be Revealed.” We suspect that “Dawn of X” is the banner for the first wave of new X-Men comics that will follow the conclusion of writer Jonathan Hickman‘s House of X and Powers of X miniseries, which he alluded to during an interview with ComicBook.com.

“At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” Hickman explained. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book.

“Now, we’re already in production on all of these ‘Wave 1’ books and our plan at this moment is to introduce the titles, creative teams, and publishing details around SDCC, which is a week before HOX #1 goes on sale. We also just finished our plans for our ‘Wave 2’ books that will debut in 2020 and we’re getting ready to hire talent for those. It’s pretty exciting, and this kind of long-term planning is one of the benefits of knowing what direction you’re headed for the next few years.”

Marvel has kept details about Hickman’s new era of X-Men under wraps, but Hickman offered some details about House of X and Powers of X during his interview with ComicBook.com. “One, House of X, is a story about a pivotal month in the history of the X-Men where everything changes for mutants on Earth,” he said. “And the other, Powers of X, is a story about the history of mutants in the Marvel Universe. It works as a series of reveals and revelations where each issue of HOX that follows POX — and vice versa — makes you reinterpret the issue you had previously read. And then, obviously, at the end they crash together in a way that propels us forward into a new X-Universe.”

In a promotional video released by Marvel, Hickman explained a bit about his approach to the franchise. “The reason why I’ve been hired to work on a book is to do my version of the book,” Hickman says in the video. “If not, I’m just a writer who’s writing the most neutral, generic version of the archetypal version of the X-Men. I think it’s important for me as an artist, as an author, as a writer to do what my version of it is.”

Are you excited for the Dawn of X? Let us know in the comments. House of X #1 goes on sale July 24th.