Marvel Kills SPOILER In ‘Uncanny X-Men’

A mutant falls in this week’s Uncanny X-Men.

SPOILERS for Uncanny X-Men #12 by Matthew Rosenberg, Salvador Larroca, and Rachelle Rosenberg follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following the events of “X-Men: Disassembled,” the world believes the X-Men are dead. In truth, the majority of the X-Men have been trapped in Nate Grey’s Age of X-Man universe, but to the world at large, they seem to have vanished without a trace.

A few mutant heroes remain. Cyclops and Wolverine both returned from the dead. In Uncanny X-Men #11, they reunited to let some of their deadliest foes know that that mutants aren’t done yet. In Uncanny X-Men #12, Wolverine lets Cyclops know that there are other mutant heroes still out there as well.

It’s clear now that Matthew Rosenberg, who took over solo writing duties on Uncanny X-Men last issue, has been setting the stage for this story for months. Bringing Jamie Madrox back in Multiple Man already bore fruit last issue. The new issue follows up on Rosenberg’s Astonishing X-Men and New Mutants: Dead Souls as well.

Wolverine and Cyclops break into an O*N*E (Office of National Emergency) compound to rescue mutants being held captive there. Once inside, they’re attacked by some unusual Sentinels. Cutting the Sentinels open reveals Strong Guy, Moonstar, and Karma inside.

They were all members of Magik’s team from New Mutants: Dead Souls. At the end of the series, the entire team became infected with the transmode virus. The virus transforms organic beings into techno-organic beings. Magik and Wolfsbane’s shapeshifting powers seem to have made them more resistant to the virus’ effects. The O*N*E used the others to develop and pilot these new Sentinels.

Wolverine and Cyclops free the New Mutants as well as some of Madrox’s dupes. They also find and free Havok, who had turned himself over to government custody at the end of Astonishing X-Men.

The group begins to make their escape, but the O*N*E planted bombs inside the bodies of Madrox’s dupes. The explosives detonate, but Strong Guy steps in to absorb the brunt of the blast. He saves his teammates, but dies from the damage.

Magik is ready to get revenge, but the others talk her down. For now, the X-Men escape, but it is clear they won’t forget what the O*N*E cost them.

What do you think of Strong Guy’s death in Uncanny X-Men #12? Let us know in the comics.

Uncanny X-Men #12 is on sale now.