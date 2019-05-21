Marvel Launches X-Men: The Seminal Moments Series

In just a few short weeks, Marvel will roll out one of the biggest events to ever feature the X-Men. Between House of X and Powers of X, the entire X-World as we know is set to receive an all-new facelift thanks to Jonathan Hickman, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Sliva, and Marte Gracia. Anticipating the release of the revolutionary comics, Marvel has launched a digital web series featuring some of the most iconic creators to ever be involved with the X-Men.

The first episode, which is live now and can be seen in its entirety above, features a deep dive into Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975), the first appearance of classic X-Men like Storm, Colossus, Sunfire, and Nightcrawler. It’s also the first issue Wolverine joined the X-Men. In total, the web series will feature four different big X-Men moments including X-Men #1 (1991), Age of Apocalypse (1995), and New X-Men (2001).

“Starting today through the end of May, Marvel will release the four-episode series online to celebrate the X-Men series that changed the Marvel Universe forever: Giant-Size X-Men, 1991’s X-Men #1, Age of Apocalypse, and New X-Men,” Marvel said in a release. “Sponsored by this summer’s blockbuster HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X series, these new retrospectives will take both longtime and new X-Men fans back to some of the greatest moments in the Marvel Universe, setting the scene for the most important story in the history of mutantkind.”

When ComicBook.com spoke with Hickman earlier this month, the fan-favorite Marvel writer revealed the entire X-Men line of comics was being canceled and he’d serve as the architect behind that specific corner of the Marvel mythos moving forward.

“[I]n the spirit of ‘what works’ and also ‘what the market is used to’, I didn’t feel like just doing a new number one was enough,” Hickman said. “I also didn’t think that if we were serious about what we were trying to do we should have a mixed message in the market about what an X-book is. So I argued for cancelling the entire line: Why it would work, why it was a good idea, and most importantly, why it was what we needed to do narratively to return the X-Men to their rightful prominent position in the Marvel Universe.

A description for the upcoming “X Series” can be found below.

“HOUSE OF X and POWERS OF X – written by Jonathan Hickman with art by Marvel’s Young Gun Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and colorist Marte Gracia – will build from every major X-Men milestone since 1963 up through the current X-Men series and storylines fans know and love, including some of Marvel’s most iconic characters from over the decades.”

Are you looking forward to the X-Men line getting revamped with Hickman and company?