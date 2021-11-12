Marvel’s Ironheart Logo Revealed During Disney+ Day

Disney Plus Day promised some first looks at anticipated Marvel projects, with many hoping to see their first glimpses at shows like Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. One project that many did not see coming was the in-development Ironheart series, which will star Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. While we have to wait to see her in action, Disney and Marvel did give fans a small tease during Disney+ Day in the form of the official logo for the series, which you can check out in the image below. Marvel’s Ironheart series doesn’t yet have a release date.

While Thorne will play Riri in the Disney+ series, she will actually make her MCU debut in the upcoming Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, and there have already been a few set photos showing her on the set. We haven’t seen any glimpses of her armor yet though.

For those unfamiliar, Williams is an extremely intelligent inventor and set about creating a suit of armor after a tragic shooting that took the lives of her best friend Natalie and her step-father. She would end up reverse-engineering some of Iron Man’s old armor tech and creating her own suit, and even helping to stop some escaping inmates on her first test drive.

She would catch the attention of Tony Stark, who she helped during Civil War II. He would ultimately fall into a coma thanks to that event, but later his A.I. would help her along in her superhero journey. Since then she’s worked with The Champions, designed a brand new high-tech suit of armor, and gained Natalie back after an A.I. she developed took the form of her best friend after scanning her memories.

We’ll have to wait and see if we see hints of any of this in the new series, but hopefully, we see a few of these nods from the comics in the show. If she’s debuting in Black Panther 2, it’s likely that her initial mentor might be someone like Shuri as opposed to Stark, since he sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame. He was also the mentor to Spider-Man in the MCU, so they will probably go a different direction.

