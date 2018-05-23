‘Spider-Man’ Season 2 Premiere Date, Guest Stars Revealed

Spider-Man is going to swing back onto Disney XD for another new season of his animated series, and his bringing a ton of new guest stars with him.

Disney revealed to ComicBook.com that the second season of Marvel’s Spider-Man will feature new and old foes alike vying to take down Peter Parker, just as he’s starting to get used to the rigors of Horizon High School.

The new season premieres on Monday, June 18th with a one-hour episode, set to turn the young superhero’s world upside down.

The series will welcome new actors including the stars of the Disney Channel original movie Descendants such as Booboo Stewart and Sofia Carson, NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, as well as Teala Dunn and Nathaniel Potvin.

Check out the press release below to learn more about the return of Marvel’s Spider-Man:

Marvel’s most popular superhero, Spider-Man, returns in an all-new action-packed season when “Marvel’s Spider-Man” season two debuts with a one-hour telecast featuring back-to-back episodes, MONDAY, JUNE 18 (6:30 p.m. EDT), on Disney XD, DisneyNOW and Disney XD VOD. Following the premiere weekend, new episodes will debut every Monday through August.

Season two will feature higher stakes and epic battles as Spidey faces-off against new heroes and villains, some of which are voiced by exciting guest stars, including Sofia Carson (Disney’s “Descendants”), Booboo Stewart (Disney’s “Descendants”), Nathaniel Potvin (“MECH-X4”), NASCAR racer Ryan Blaney and social media sensation Teala Dunn.

The second season finds Peter Parker in his “sophomore year,” as he’s no longer an inexperienced new superhero nor a brand new student, at the intimidating Horizon High. However, his foes are also no longer inexperienced and his ever-growing Rogue’s Gallery is focused on taking Spider-Man down. Picking up where season one left off, the stakes are much higher in Peter’s personal life and Spider-Man’s superhero life.

He also must learn how to balance working at “The Daily Bugle” to afford tuition at the prestigious Horizon High while surviving Doc Ock’s series of obstacles in an attempt to get rid of Spider-Man once and for all. The action-packed season will continue to touch on Spidey’s relatable themes, including friendship, loyalty and heroism while staying true to its signature sense of comedy.

Are you excited for the return of Marvel’s Spider-Man? Be sure to let us know in the comments!