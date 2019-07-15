Here’s the MCU and Fatboy Slim Crossover You Didn’t Know You Needed

At no point today did I think to myself I really wanted a Marvel Cinematic Universe supercut mashed up with a Fatboy Slim song, yet here we are we a fan video synced up with “Right Here, Right Now.” If we’re being completely honest, it’s actually pretty dope. The super quick cut features some of the MCU’s biggest moments synced up with the classic dance song and you can see it in its glorious entirety above.

The supercut comes courtesy of YouTuber Ash Arnold.

Ten years and 20-some movies later, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing franchise of all time. Worldwide, it’s grossed nearly $22.29 billion and will likely have the highest-grossing film to ever hit theaters in Avengers: Endgame, which is now just $8 million away from unseating Avatar atop the charts.

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, said when Endgame shattered all opening weekend records. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

The outfit has another hit on their hands with Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is expected to finish its second weekend having made at least $847m worldwide. At this rate, it’s expected to surpass the $1b benchmark within a week or so.

What’s be your favorite fan-created art related to Endgame? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame will be available digitally July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters.