DCEU, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars & More Stars Invade The Met Gala

The annual Met Gala was tonight, kicking off New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion exhibition and the stars of the DCEU, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, and more showed up with their fashion A-game.

The Met Gala is considered one of the biggest fashion occasions of the year as celebrities pair with designers to showcase some of the boldest and most daring looks and it took on a religious theme this year. The museum’s show “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” set the theme for tonight’s event with an emphasis on the relationship between Catholic tradition and convention and fashion. That meant lots of crowns and regal looks, something that suited the stars just fine even if some of the looks were a little more creative and elaborate than we would have expected.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman showing up in a cross-adorned cape fit for a king to Solo‘s Emilia Clarke channeling the Sistine Chapel with her ornate gown to X-Men: Dark Phoenix‘s Olivia Munn’s Crusades-inspired look, there was no shortage of cinematic style to take in. We even spotted Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart hitting the event in style, the first time the pair has appeared together as a couple at a public event while Spider-Man: Homecoming‘s Zendaya paid a clever homage to comics with part of her style.

If you didn’t happen to catch the stars on the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night — or if you were busy watching Avengers: Infinity War in theaters — don’t worry. We’ve collected some of the best looks we saw at the event and embedded the images for your enjoyment.

Read on for the stars of the DCEU, MCU, Star Wars, and more’s Met Gala 2018 style.

Emilia Clarke, ‘Solo’

Chadwick Boseman, ‘Black Panther’

Leticia Wright, ‘Black Panther’, and John Boyega, ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Emma Stone, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Jared Leto, ‘Suicide Squad’

This is all I can think about. #MetGala2018 pic.twitter.com/oshRFRNBhe — Aly Ellis (@alykeves) May 8, 2018

Zendaya, ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

the theme is: christian bodies & heavenly figures, zendaya got inspired by joan of arc, a french heroine and catholic saint. she stuck to the theme and she looks powerful. pic.twitter.com/afzG0x3JM9 — tha’challa iw spoilers (@wakandapwr) May 8, 2018

Scarlet Johansson, ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Amber Heard, ‘Aquaman’

Amber Heard is royalty at its finest! #MetGala pic.twitter.com/ykIVKX0ekg — josie SAW IW x2 (@emiliaheards) May 7, 2018

Daniel Kaluuya, ‘Black Panther’

Cara Delevingne, ‘Suicide Squad’

Tessa Thompson, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

Andrew Garfield, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse, ‘Riverdale’

Olivia Munn, ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’