Miles Morales Contemplates His Future in Spider-Man Finale (Exclusive)

What does the future hold for Miles Morales? The young Spider-Man has traveled through the Multiverse to rescue his Uncle Aaron, fought Ultimatum, the Assessor, and even evil clones of himself. That's a lot on someone's plate, even when adding in having a personal life with family and friends. However, Miles Morales always seems to persevere. Writer Saladin Ahmed ends his run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man with an oversized landmark issue, while also possibly setting up the Marvel hero's future.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Saladin Ahmed, Carmen Carnero, Paris Alleyne, Ig Guara, Paco Medina, Walden Wong, Alitha E. Martinez, Natacha Bustos, Christopher Allen, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. The story by Ahmed and Carnero follows Miles outside of his Spider-Man suit as he enjoys some quiet time with his friends. He successfully rescued Uncle Aaron, but his Multiverse adventure left a lot of questions on his mind.

They pass a tarot card reading store that offers to read everyone's future. Madame Berlotte foregoes her usual $100 consultation fee to flip over her tarot cards for Miles. "The Book of Fate was written before any of us were born," Madame Berlotte says. "The cards just let us take a peek at possible pages...." The preview ends with a tease of what could be planned for Miles Morales' future.

"To be clear, this is an intended ending, not a cancellation," Saladin Ahmed said. "Readers have been supporting the book wonderfully, and I've been given all the space I need to tell the stories I wanted to tell. This is a long-planned exit, with the symbolically significant issue #42 having been a target departure for some time now. That oversized special issue is out in September with an all-star roster of Miles artists and this PHENOMENAL cover by the great Taurin Clarke."

Continue reading for the exclusive preview of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42. The issue goes on sale September 28th.