Moon Knight Directors Reveal How SPOILER Was There All Along

Moon Knight premiered its season finale earlier today and the post credit scene opened up some interesting doors for the future of the series. During the post credit scene we get introduced to a key character from the comics and it turns out that the entire season the show has been hinting at him from the get-go. In a new interview with Marvel.com, head writer Jeremy Slater and director Justin Benson revealed how they hinted at the character throughout every episode.

Warning Spoilers For Moon Knight Episode 6 Below!



"We knew right from the beginning that fans were going to be on the lookout for references and clues that Jake Lockley is going to appear in the show," Slater told Marvel. "It was really just a balancing act that definitely involved my team of writers, but also involved the directors, the executives, and ultimately, all the way up to Kevin Feige, in terms of how many breadcrumbs are we dropping? Is this a satisfying reveal? Are we telegraphing it too much? Or are we not telegraphing enough?"

It turns out that directors Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorehead, Benson and cinematographer Gregory Middleton all worked together to drop breadcrumbs for the introduction of Jake Lockley. The was a moment in episode one where Marc Spector can be seen looking at a three-sided mirror and the third reflection is barely there. This continues throughout the series where in episode four, after Marc retrieves Steven Grant from the sarcophagus, there's another sarcophagus that's intended to be Jake Lockley. Benson restates that they were intentionally planting the seeds of the third personalities arrival.

"We were intentionally planting the seed," Benson elaborates. "You're trying to ride this line of it being like, the mystery, that may not mean a lot to people that don't know the Moon Knight canon super well. But that when you see the coffin, there's that the movement and sound coming from it that may even feel like something supernatural or demonic. While also trying to ride this line that it's not literally going to be a creature from the descent popping out. It's going to be a person later. But trying to make it feel so dangerous; just a beat, a feeling there's something extraordinarily dangerous." Benson added.

