Moon Knight Producer Breaks Down Marvel's Writing Process

Moon Knight recently wrapped a terrific first season and the series was very different than those that came before it. Marvel Studios made sure that the plot of the series was shrouded in mystery and it really worked out for them. Usually Marvel seems to have strict guidelines on where their films and TV series can go and you would think that the writers wouldn't have that much creative freedom. It turns out that for Moon Knight Head Writer Jeremy Slater had a lot of room to play. During a recent sit down with ComicBook.com we asked slater if he came into the series with a clean slate and if the studio had any guidelines they had to adhere to.

"Very little, but we definitely had some concrete guidelines. The way pitching kind of works is I'd been trying to get into the Marvel camp for 10 years," Slater revealed. "I think I had my first pitch with Kevin while they were still in production on the first Captain America. So, it's been a long time with a bunch of projects that never actually panned out and came to fruition, but you go in there and they're like, "Okay, look," they're talking about doing... At the time they already had writers on Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye, but that was an example of like, 'Here's some of the characters that are in contention right now,' and out of the three or four that they mentioned Moon Knight was the one that I sort of gravitated to."

"From that point on, they gave you kind of a folder of like, 'Here's the basic overview of the character and everything.' But also, my two executives on the project, Grant Curtis and Nick Pepin, they were our creative partners right from the start. They were in the room every day, breaking story with us. They were there to sort of make sure we didn't go down the wrong path. I could really use them in the beginning to kind of get a sense of what does Kevin like and what is he not like about this character? What is he sort of responding to? They said that, look, they didn't really have anything written in stone in terms of, this is what a Moon Knight show had to be, but they're like, "Kevin is always looking for what has the MCU not done before, and also, what has the competition not done before?" The writer added

Marvel Studios and Disney+ describe the series as: "Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc's enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt." All episodes of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight are now available on Disney+.

