Some of the Most Obscure Marvel Characters We Want to See Join the MCU

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe pushes deeper into its second decade of world-building and storytelling, the team at Marvel Studios will have to pull out all the stops when they start pulling additional characters from the comics-based source material. Sure, Kevin Feige and team now have both the expansive X-Men and Fantastic Four brands in their stable to introduce, but it’s no secret the studio has chosen to go less conventional routes more than once.

Because of that, we figured we pull out a few of the most obscure Marvel characters that’d be great additions to the live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point or another in the upcoming years. Keep scrolling to see our choices and the reasoning behind them!

Big Bertha

The first of two Great Lakes Avengers members on the list, Big Bertha’s been the glue that’s held the lowest-tier team together for years. Bertha — real name Ashley Crawford — is a body positive superhero with the power to increase and decrease her size at will, a superpower totally unique we haven’t seen in the MCU. Fortunately enough, Crawford is technically a mutant meaning that she’ll now be able to appear in an MCU property in the wake of the Disney/Fox merger.

Blastaar

Another character suddenly made available as a part of the Fox/Disney merger is Blastaar, typically seen as a nemesis to the Fantastic Four. With your typical superstrength and dexterity powers, Blastaar has the ability to emit — you guessed it — blasts from his hands. Because the character isn’t an A-list villain like Dr. Doom, Annihilus, or Galactus, the odds work in his favor to appear in any of Marvel’s upcoming cosmic properties. In fact, I laid out a scenario earlier in the week where the character could show up in Captain Marvel 2 as part of a larger inter-connected storyline.

Darkhawk

Darkhawk getting introduced to live-action is the one character hill I’d die on. A perfect combination of Iron Man science plus Doctor Strange magic and Guardians of the Galaxy cosmic goodness, the member of the Fraternity of Raptors is a super complex and intriguing character that’d provide incredible depth to the MCU. As of late, the group of Raptors have been portrayed as agents of the Shi’ar Empire, meaning they’d be under the X-Men umbrella. Since that was a recent change, however, it’s unclear what the rights situation was — either way, all’s well with his live-action rights now.

Doop

Doop. That’s it. That’s the content. In all honesty, Doop’s a character that’d fall into the group of Groot, Korg, Ned, and others…the goofy supporting character often shoehorned in for comedic relief. Plus on top of that, the bizarre alien blob would be a toymakers dream. You already know the people at Funko and Hasbro are licking their lips at the idea alone.

Doorman

At this point, maybe it’d just be best to give us an entire Great Lakes Avengers franchise. Doorman — real name DeMarr Davis — has the ability to use the Darkforce Dimension to teleport…but only to the next room over. After a crazily bizarre storyline involving his death, Doorman was resurrected by the living embodiment of Oblivion — think Lady Death, Master Order/Lord Chaos, the Living Tribunal, etc. — to serve as his Angel of Death. Because of that, Doorman was granted a batch of new powers including “death sense” and the ability to fly at lightspeed.

Firelord

If the Guardians need a new member in a post-Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 world, they need not look further than Firelord. Once a member of the team in the comics world, Firelord was born as Pyreus Kril and raised on Xandar, a world MCU fans are already well aware of. Though he got his fire-based powers from Galactus, he’s a small enough character that they could change his live-action origins and few would bat an eye. Because of his Xandarian origins, maybe he’ll end up in the inevitable Nova movie?

MODOK

Another long-time Marvel nemesis that’s just down-right bonkers. I mean, look at the picture above. There’s been a growing fanbase supporting a live-action MODOK, though it has yet to be seen how on Earth they could adapt a giant floating head to the silver screen. After all, Marvel decided to pull the Supreme Intelligence from Captain Marvel because of a similar situation. Either way, could you imagine seeing the Avengers going toe-to-toe with MODOK in a theater? Sign us up.