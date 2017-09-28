New Behind-The-Scenes Look At ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Released

As a “Happy Thorsday” to Marvel fans, the brand has released a new behind-the-scenes look at Thor: Ragnarok.

The video, featured in the tweet below from Marvel Entertainment, uses footage from previously released trailers for the third Thor film and adds interviews with Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waititi. Of course, there are some shots of just how much fun the group had while working on the massive cosmic flick, as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out!

“In this film, we wanted to strip it back and we wanted to have fun with it,” Hemsworth notes in it. “Taika had the exact same idea and we were both saying, ‘In Thor: Ragnarok, let’s try and have more attitude.’”

Waititi, who is seen in the video wearing Loki’s headpiece, is excited about the new film. “Ragnarok is sort of a new cycle in the life of the world, the realms, the universe,” Waititi says. “It’s the destruction of the old and rebirth of the new. The way that I’ve approached this is to rebuild it in a new way.”

“Tonally, I think it’s a perfect mix of where the character and story need to go,” Hemsworth adds, citing the additional characters in the film lending to the vision and energy.

“Thor is in a crisis,” Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo says. “He never went back to Asgard to claim the throne. He wanted adventure. When we pick him up, he’s at the end of this search for himself.”

Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters on November 3, 2017.