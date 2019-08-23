New Black Widow Set Photos May Reveal New Costume

Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie line will kick off with Black Widow next year, and thanks to some new photos from the film’s set, we may have our first hint at a new costume Scarlet Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff will be wearing!

There is a nice gap of mystery in Black Widow’s costume and overall appearance, in the span of time between when she goes underground after Captain America: Civil War, and when she resurfaces wearing a whole new costume and sporting a short blonde hairdo by the time she resurfaces again in Avengers: Infinity War. That’s the missing gap of time in which this story of the Black Widow movie will take place, leaving plenty of room for Natasha to sport a costume that fits in between her Civil War and Infinity War suits. After all, this is Disney/Marvel Studios we’re talking about, and new Black Widow toys are going to need to be sold alongside this solo film: new toys mean new costumes.

However, looking at the set photos themselves, it’s hard to tell if this is truly a full-fledged new Black Widow costume that Natasha is wearing in this scene, or a some kind of specialty suit for a specific function or mission goal. A Skydiving suit or stolen enemy uniform are always possibilities in an espionage movie (see: Mission: Impossible), so it’s probably best not to jump too far into any big conclusions, yet.

David Harbour, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, will co-star in Black Widow, in the Marvel Comics roles of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, Melina, and Yelena Belova / Black Widow II.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.