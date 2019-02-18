Marvel TV Boss Teases More Shows in the Future

With Marvel’s Netflix shows on their way out the door, Marvel Television is now left with a fraction of the shows they had just a few months ago. According to Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb, the outfit has plenty of things in the works.

Talking to Decider, Loeb says it’s not all doom and gloom at the television studio as they work on getting some new shows produced. In typical Marvel fashion, Loeb didn’t reveal any specifics — though he did admit there were more shows in the works.

“In terms of the future,” Loeb says. “There are quite a few things that we can’t talk about yet and when we start to, I think people will start to go ‘Oh, the restaurant wasn’t closing. You just have a new menu because you have a fabulous new chef. Got it, I’ll be there Thursday.’”

Loeb’s remarks come right off the heels of news that his studio would have their hand in developing four adult-oriented animated properties for Hulu, which would then culminate in a special called The Offenders. The shows already have some big names attached along the likes of Patton Oswalt being behind M.O.D.O.K., Chelsea Handler producing Tigra & Dazzler, Kevin Smith heading Howard the Duck, and Josh Gordon and Will Speck (Office Christmas Party) writing a Hit-Monkey series.

In addition to the newly-announced animated properties, the Loeb-led production house has series at a plethora of broadcast partners — like Cloak & Dagger at Freeform or Agents of SHIELD at ABC. Loeb admitted in the same interview he feels pretty optimistic about the future of the cancelled Netflix shows once the dust begins to settle.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb mentioned. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings.”

“These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending],” the producer continued. “Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

As of now, it’s unclear whether or not Marvel Television will have their hand in any potential productions on Disney+, though Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed the new streaming platform be a big part of their future plans on the movie side of things.

“Disney+ is, yes,” Feige said on Playback with Kris Tapley. “Which is another exciting avenue and another exciting thing about being at this place at this time and goes back to the amount of characters we have and the amount of stories we could tell.”

What television shows would you like the see Marvel handle?