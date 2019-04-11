‘The New Mutants’ Seemingly Still on the Release Calendar

Since the Disney-Fox buyout, the future of the X-Men movies franchise has been in question. The core film series is set to end and be rebooted as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reports suggest that future plans for spinoffs like Gambit and Multiple Man have been scrapped. What that means for The New Mutants, a film that has already been shot but not released, remains unclear. Some expected the film to be scrapped or released in a direct-to-streaming format. However, the upcoming film slate shown by Dolby at CinemaCon suggests otherwise. A ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis reports, The New Mutants is still on that list of upcoming films.

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams plays Rahne “Wolfsbane” Sinclair in the film. Speaking with Rolling Stone in a recent interview, she said that even she and her co-stars are unclear on the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Who knows when the f**k that’s gonna come out,” she says. “Hopefully this interview will make everyone hurry up a little bit!” She noted that she spoke to co-star Charlie Heaton and that he also had no idea what was going on with the film.

Interesting: New Mutants was just featured on a Dolby Vision release slate. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 2, 2019

The New Mutants attempts to blend an X-Men story with the horror genre. Drawing from the popular “Demon Bear Saga” story, the film would see the young mutants trapped in a secret facility and left to survive on their own.

There were rumors that the film could debut on Hulu. Those rumors gave way to more recent reports that the film could find a home on Disney+. There is also still the possibility that Disney will choose to shelf the project indefinitely.

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone from a screenplay he co-wrote with Knate Lee. The film stars and stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Ilyanna Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, Henry Zaga Roberto as Cost/Sunspot, Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar/Mirage, and Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes.

What do you think should happen with The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments.

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Dragon Ball Super maybe returning, break down Kofi’s trip to the set of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!