The Real Reason New Mutants Was Delayed Again Revealed

In the Marvel universe, things never come easily for the X-Men, and the same can be said of recent developments when it comes to films in the franchise. The first trailer for The New Mutants, a film that focused on younger characters with powerful abilities in an institution, first debuted in 2017 touting an April 2018 release date. More than a year after that planned release, the film has still not debuted, with the film earning multiple delays to its current April 3, 2020 release. According to X-Men franchise producer Simon Kinberg, the reason for the most recent delay is to finally go through with planned reshoots.

“What’s happening is we’re gonna do reshoots this year on that film and it has a new release date from Disney,” Kinberg shared with Digital Spy. “That’s really it. Part of it was figuring out what the reshoots were gonna be, the pick-ups, and the other part of it was getting that cast back together.”

Initial reports for the reshoots, when it was pushed from April of 2018 to August of this year, was to embrace the darker tone of the concept and deliver a more frightening experience. New Mutants wasn’t the only installment in the series to earn delays, as X-Men: Dark Phoenix also underwent reshoots, with that film taking priority over the spinoff.

The X-Men franchise has lived at 20th Century Fox, which Kinberg noted has had difficulties in the past when it comes to getting the cast back together for reshoots.

“For all of these movies, Marvel’s really brilliant at scheduling pick-ups into their budget and schedule so it’s all prepared, and we have never been that smart,” Kinberg noted. “For us, we’re always scrambling to get these actors back together so they’re all in the same place at the same time.”

Another wrench in the works with New Mutants is that, unlike the bigger stars attached to the X-Men films who earn bigger paychecks which allow them to commit more time to the series, The New Mutants has a younger cast whose schedules stay quite busy with a number of projects.

“It would seem simple on The New Mutants because they maybe not as big movie stars as the main X-Men movies, but all of them are on TV shows, so we’ve got to wait until they get off their shows and they can all be in the same place at the same time,” the producer confessed. “So that will be some time this year, we’ll do our pick-ups and the movie will come out.”

