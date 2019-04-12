New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Image Shows Detailed Look at Mysterio’s Costume

Fans are eager to see the state of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and they’ll get their first major glimpse when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres later this summer. But the movie is also anticipated because it will serve as the big screen debut for one of the most popular Spidey villains from the pages of Marvel Comics, revealing the MCU’s version of Mysterio.

The character has an iconic appearance in the comics, and that appearance looks to be faithfully adapted for the big screen. New in-store promotional images show off the full design for Mysterio, including the fan-favorite fishbowl helmet. Take a look:

Jake Gyllenhaal is making his superhero movie debut in Spider-Man: Far From Home, nearly a decade after he was rumored to replace Tobey Maguire in the original Spider-Man movies.

When asked why he decided to join the MCU as a villain, the actor revealed his reasoning to the LA Times.

“It’s great. He’s a great character. It’s one of those things, people have asked me for a number of years, ‘You wanna do a movie like that? If you were asked to, would you?’ And my response has always been, particularly since being at Sundance, so many of the stories have always been, for many years since I’ve been coming here, character-driven, and that has always been my desire, is to find something in that space, that seems to match my skill and also my own honesty. And it just so happened that it does with that part, so I’m glad that people feel excited about it,” Gyllenhaal said.

The actor is known for his roles in many popular films, though they’re typically smaller than the usual Marvel Studios fare. When asked why he decided to take the plunge into a superhero franchise, the actor compared Spider-Man: Far From Home to his previous work.

“It actually feels like a smaller-sized movie when you’re acting with the actors,” Gyllenhaal said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “[The actors] in the movie are great, there’s a great cast in this movie, and actually the director Jon Watts is fantastic and he really makes a space where you can try things out and play around and it doesn’t feel like you’re just sort of automaton, doing whatever.”

Fans will get to see Mysterio’s debut when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres on July 5th.

