New ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ Footage Released

20th Century Fox has released new footage for its next X-Men movie, Dark Phoenix.

Actress Jessica Chastain, who plays the mysterious new foe, appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, bringing a brand new look at what could be the end of the X-Men franchise. And you can watch it in the video player above!

In Dark Phoenix, “The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she’s hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey’s new abilities to rule the galaxy.”

Dark Phoenix is written and directed by Simon Kinberg and stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain.

In a recent interview, director Kinberg brushed off concerns over Dark Phoenix being rescheduled multiple times following reshoots.

“Movies get pushed all the time,” Kinberg says. “I remember JJ [Abrams] pushed Star Trek a year, then he pushed Star Wars a year, and those movies turned out great, and our movie’s turned out great as well. We really wanted to wait until the visual effects…the biggest challenge of this movie in terms of time is visual effects. There’s a lot of visual effects in this movie. They’re really intricate, more intricate than we’ve ever had in these films, partly because it goes into outer space and that’s hard to render. And the movie will be done in actually just a couple of months and you look at the calendar and you start to see competitively where the best place for it to be released would be, the best time, and the studio felt like it warranted a big summer blockbuster release because it became, despite its intimacy, a very big-scale film. So we started looking at summer and that was the perfect date for it in the summer.”

While most fans see Dark Phoenix as the swan song for Fox’s X-Men movies franchise – a theory backed up by reports that all of Fox’s future Marvel projects have been canceled – Kinberg describes Dark Phoenix as the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise.

“I see it as a new chapter,” Kinberg says. “I see it as taking the franchise in a different direction tonally. And that doesn’t mean that the next one will have the same tone, it just means that the next one can have a different tone. I think for many years, the X-Men, Bryan [Singer] really transformed the superhero genre in 2000 or 2001 when the first one came out. That’s almost 20 years ago. It is a long time ago. And at that time, superhero movies were not wildly popular, actually. There had been a few failures in the mid-90s, and there hadn’t been a lot of superhero movies, if any, around that time and X-Men sort of was revolutionary in its moment.”

Dark Phoenix opens in theaters on June 7th.

