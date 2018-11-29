New ‘Once Upon A Deadpool’ Trailer Censors Fred Savage

A new trailer has been released for Once Upon A Deadpool, and Ryan Reynolds is doing his best to keep Fred Savage from taking the movie from PG-13 territory.

In the new trailer, we see more of Savage and Reynolds interactions as Deadpool explains what’s going on. When Savage asks why he’s here, Deadpool tells him “so I can read you the story of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence. Savage isn’t happy with the answer, and when he goes to say “what the f***” Deadpool puts his fingers on Savage’s lips and hushes him, followed by saying “the only F-bomb we’re using around here is Fred Savage.”

You can check out the full TV spot above.

Once Upon A Deadpool will open up the already successful Deadpool 2 to a new audience, who haven’t been allowed to see it in theaters due to the film’s R-Rating. Fox has been waiting to do a PG-13 version of Deadpool for a while now, but Reynolds explained he wasn’t going for it until charity and Fred Savage was part of the deal.

“Because it’s the season of giving, we will also be giving $1 for every ticket sold to F-ck Cancer, which will be renamed Fudge Cancer just for this limited-time ad campaign,” Reynolds said in the original press release. “Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006. I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Now fans who are a bit younger can now see Deadpool 2, and honestly more than a few people will go see it solely for the new bits of footage and Fred Savage parts, which of course are a play on his role in the classic The Princess Bride. Either way, it promises to be an experience to remember thanks to Santa Deadpool.

You can read the official description below.

“Fred Savage will join Reynolds in new scenes for ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL in an homage to Savage’s starring role in the 1987 bedtime-story classic THE PRINCESS BRIDE. Fred remarked, “while my participation in this film was anything but voluntary, I am happy to learn that Fudge Cancer will be the beneficiary of this shameless cash grab”

Once Upon A Deadpool hits theaters on December 12th.