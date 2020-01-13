Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Beat Avengers: Endgame in Oscar Nominations

Avengers: Endgame might still reign supreme at the box office, but there’s a possibility the latest flick in the Star Wars franchise could walk away with more awards at this year’s Oscars compared to its Marvel Studios counterpart. Monday morning, The Academy announced Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had earned nominations in three categories — Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Sound Editing. Avengers: Endgame, on the other hand, walked away with a single nomination in Best Visual Effects.

In total, Disney tallied 23 nominations across its Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, and Pixar labels. Both Ford v Ferrari and Jojo Rabbit — products of 20th Century and Searchlight, respectively — each walked away with a Best Picture nomination.

Since George Lucas first created the franchise in 1978, Star Wars films have walked away with seven Oscars wins, including six for A New Hope and one for The Empire Strikes Back. All 11 features in the franchise have been nominated for at least one Academy Award, typically either Best Visual Effects or Best Sound Mixing.

Revenge of the Sith was the only movie not nominated for either of those categories instead, earning its nomination in Best Makeup and Hairstyling. In total, the Star Wars franchise has earned 37 Oscar nominations.

Marvel, on the other hand, only has three Oscar wins under its belts — all three coming last year for the studio’s work on Black Panther. Those wins include Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design. Last year, we spoke with Black Panther costume designer Ruth Carter about her work on the movie.

“I loved the collaboration over at Marvel,” Carter told us. “They are extremely supportive, more than I’ve ever experienced in my whole career. There are some incredible artists there that support the costume design and if I am given the opportunity to go back, I think that we’ll all sort of even grow to higher heights.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker continues its theatrical release while Avengers: Endgame hits theaters.

