Oscars: ‘Black Panther’ Wins Best Production Design at Academy Awards

Black Panther transported viewers inside of the world of Wakanda, and it looks like the film has earned a pretty big accolade for it.

The Marvel Studios film just won the Academy Award for Best Production Design at tonight’s Oscars. The category also included The Favourite, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns, and Roma.

This is just the latest award that Black Panther has gotten for production design, with the film also earning the Critics Choice Award in the same category. And it’s pretty easy to see how the film is taking home the Oscar, considering the amount of work that went into bringing Wakanda to life.

“It was a challenge for us,” production designer Hannah Beachler said in a 2017 interview. “For Ryan and I we saw the opportunity to create something with Marvel that they haven’t done. You know, that’ the way I look at how I would utilize the money is I had more of an opportunity to bring place to it. And be more detailed about it. And because it wasn’t a place that existed or had really been defined in any other film — I’m talking about Wakanda — we could really play with that and we wanted to do a lot of practical builds. We didn’t really want to use a lot of blue screen.”

“We had a lot of extensions,” Beachler explained. “I would build so far and then I would extend. We tried not to put the VFX in front. Pretty much every single set is practical and then the bigger world outside of that would become an extension.”

“For me, it was always understanding that Wakanda had been there for 10,000 years and then what does it look like now?” Beachler said. “It was supposed to be a place that was never colonized too, so what does that look like?”

