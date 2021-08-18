Loki's Owen Wilson Suggests Mobius Appearances Outside The MCU

✖

Loki star Owen Wilson is hinting that his Marvel Cinematic Universe character Mobius E. Mobius could show up outside of the MCU franchise. During a recent interview, Wilson was asked what other MCU projects Mobius might show up in, and the actor had this response: "I couldn't even speculate - although now that we've sort of put that on the table, the whole time element, I guess Agent Mobius could show up anywhere. Even outside the MCU. You might see him if they do a reboot on 'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' or 'Back to the Future'. You might see Agent Mobius there. Like if they rent him out maybe."

Obviously, Owen Wilson's response during Esquire's Q&A session is meant in jest. It's the concept of Mobius and the Time Variance Authority (an organization that polices different timelines of the multiverse) that makes it a complementary fit for franchises like Back to the Future or Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. In fact, Marvel fans and/or fans of those other time travel film franchises would love to see a Mobius adventure that took the lovable TVA agent to a variety of Easter egg settings - those aforementioned films, shows like Quantum Leap or The Twilight Zone, etc. It would be a hard show concept to hate, no?

In the actual franchise that we have, Owen Wilson already has plenty of reason to be excited about his next round of playing Mobius. (SPOILERS FOLLOW!) In the Loki season 1 finale, Loki variant Sophie (Sophia Di Martino) killed the master of the TVA, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and unleashed an entire Marvel Multiverse. Unfortunately for Loki (Tom Hiddleston), he literally stumbled into the wrong corner of the new Marvel Multiverse: a reality where Kang The Conqueror runs the TVA (and presumably all of that reality). Within this alternate reality, Mobius and the rest of the TVA agents are all variants who don't know Loki at all. That includes Loki's new BFF Mobius, who is now ready to apprehend the Asgardian in the name of Kang.

Loki season 2 will now give Owen Wilson a whole new canvas to paint a new version of his character on. We can probably expect that the version of Mobius from the Kang universe won't be as whimsical as his variant from the main MCU timeline - or maybe not. It could be key that Loki finds out that any version of Mobius is still the same Mobius at the core.

Loki season 2 is in development.